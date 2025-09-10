Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Lives of Two Young Women

A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday as two young women drowned in a village pond in Matkopa, police reports indicate. This heartbreaking event occurred under the jurisdiction of Ghughli police station.

The victims, identified as Neeta Sahni, 18, and Kahkasha Khatun, 19, reportedly entered a deep section of the pond while cutting grass, ultimately leading to their untimely deaths. Local villagers quickly informed the authorities.

Station House Officer Kuvar Gaurav Singh revealed that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations at the district hospital, while investigations are still ongoing to determine the details surrounding this unfortunate occurrence.