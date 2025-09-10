Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Lives of Two Young Women

Two young women, Neeta Sahni and Kahkasha Khatun, drowned in a village pond in Matkopa while cutting grass. The police were alerted by villagers, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Investigations into the tragic incident are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 10-09-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 00:12 IST
Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Lives of Two Young Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday as two young women drowned in a village pond in Matkopa, police reports indicate. This heartbreaking event occurred under the jurisdiction of Ghughli police station.

The victims, identified as Neeta Sahni, 18, and Kahkasha Khatun, 19, reportedly entered a deep section of the pond while cutting grass, ultimately leading to their untimely deaths. Local villagers quickly informed the authorities.

Station House Officer Kuvar Gaurav Singh revealed that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations at the district hospital, while investigations are still ongoing to determine the details surrounding this unfortunate occurrence.

TRENDING

1
Polarizing Politics: Trump's Approval Ratings Amid Economic Concerns

Polarizing Politics: Trump's Approval Ratings Amid Economic Concerns

 Global
2
Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

 United States
3
Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

 Global
4
Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025