High Court Temporarily Upholds Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze
Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily upheld the Trump administration's decision to halt nearly USD 5 billion in foreign aid, acting on an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court. This suggests the justices may overturn a lower court ruling that deemed the freeze likely illegal.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump had initially announced his intention not to expend the congressionally approved funds, invoking a contentious presidential authority last exercised about 50 years ago.
The Supreme Court's order is provisional, yet it signals a potential reversal of a recent decision by US District Judge Amir Ali, which indicated such withholding of funding as likely illegal without congressional approval.