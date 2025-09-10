Left Menu

High Court Temporarily Upholds Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze

Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily upheld the Trump administration's decision to halt nearly USD 5 billion in foreign aid, acting on an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court. This suggests the justices may overturn a lower court ruling that deemed the freeze likely illegal.

On Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts took a pivotal step by temporarily upholding the Trump administration's decision to freeze foreign aid amounting to nearly USD 5 billion. The move was in response to an emergency appeal made to the Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump had initially announced his intention not to expend the congressionally approved funds, invoking a contentious presidential authority last exercised about 50 years ago.

The Supreme Court's order is provisional, yet it signals a potential reversal of a recent decision by US District Judge Amir Ali, which indicated such withholding of funding as likely illegal without congressional approval.

