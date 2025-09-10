Left Menu

Iran and IAEA's Renewed Cooperation: A Diplomatic Breakthrough

Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency signed an agreement in Cairo to resume cooperation on nuclear inspections. This follows a series of diplomatic efforts led by Egypt and addresses Iran's security concerns. The agreement's success hinges on Iran's swift implementation and commitment to nuclear diplomacy.

Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) moved closer to cooperation as both parties signed an agreement in Cairo, marking a notable step toward renewing inspections of Iran's nuclear sites. The deal follows intensive diplomatic efforts spearheaded by Egypt, emphasizing the indispensable inspection work outlined in the treaty of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

During a press conference, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi described the agreement as a technical but essential progression in global nuclear safety. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed that while the pact addresses Tehran's security concerns, it could be voided if any hostile acts, such as reimposing UN sanctions, occur against Iran.

The framework is seen as potentially pivotal in nuclear diplomacy if Iran quickly implements the agreed measures. At the same time, European nations have signaled willingness to pause sanctions if Iran engages in direct talks with the US and complies fully with UN inspections. The geopolitical context includes a one-month countdown for potential sanctions reinstatement, contingent on Iran's actions.

