Poland's Air Force Defends Sky Amid Hostile Intrusions

Poland's air force took decisive action against hostile objects entering the country's airspace, as confirmed by Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz on Wednesday. The minister announced that military aircraft have been deployed to use weapons against these threats.

Kosiniak-Kamysz shared this information via the social media platform X, ensuring transparency and public awareness about the nation's defense measures in response to these incursions.

The minister also emphasized ongoing coordination with NATO command, highlighting the international collaboration to secure Polish airspace and address potential threats. This incident underscores the importance of strategic alliances in maintaining national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)