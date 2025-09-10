Gujarat Assembly Passes Controversial Decriminalisation Bill

In a move aimed at fostering a 'trust-based' governance model, the Gujarat Assembly has passed a significant bill that seeks to decriminalize minor offenses. The Gujarat Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill aims to simplify regulations and enhance ease of doing business.

Despite vocal opposition from Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the bill was passed on Tuesday through a majority voice vote. Critics argue that it may favor wrong-doers by replacing legal actions with monetary penalties, thus challenging constitutional principles.

The bill proposes amendments to 11 existing legislations, including the Gujarat Co-operative Societies Act and the Gujarat Town Planning and Urban Development Act, among others, aiming to lighten the judicial load and streamline business processes in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)