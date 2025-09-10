Left Menu

Gujarat's Urgent Plea for Safe Return Amidst Nepalese Turmoil

The Gujarat government has sought the Centre's assistance for the safe return of Gujaratis, including tourists and students stranded in Nepal, amid violent political protests. The Indian government has assured their safety, as protests led to nineteen deaths and significant unrest in Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-09-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 10:49 IST
The Gujarat government has made an urgent appeal to the Indian Centre for the safe repatriation of its citizens, including tourists and students stranded in Nepal amid escalating political unrest. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel confirmed the state's request on Wednesday, stating that the Centre has assured the safety of Indians in the troubled region.

The political turbulence in Nepal reached a tipping point when Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned amid widespread protests. Demonstrators have stormed government buildings and set fire to the parliament, leading to significant casualties, including 19 deaths. The Gujarat administration remains in close contact with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for updates and necessary actions regarding the welfare of Gujaratis in Nepal.

In response to the situation, the MEA has issued a travel advisory urging Indian citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Nepal. Those already in the country have been advised to stay indoors and heed local safety advisories. Emergency contact numbers have been provided by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu for those requiring assistance.

