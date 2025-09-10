Left Menu

Emergency Cell Set Up for Telugu Citizens in Nepal

The Andhra Pradesh government established an Emergency Cell at Andhra Bhavan, New Delhi, to assist Telugu citizens stranded in Nepal amidst civil unrest. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is cooperating, with aid provided to around 30 Telugu people in Kathmandu. The cell operates round-the-clock for safety and welfare.

The Andhra Pradesh government has swiftly responded to the crisis by setting up an Emergency Cell at Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi. This move is aimed at aiding Telugu-speaking individuals stranded in Nepal, which is currently engulfed in civil unrest.

Commissioner Arja Srikanth revealed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, alongside Andhra Bhavan officials, to extend maximum support. The Embassy of India in Kathmandu is also closely cooperating, providing assistance with food, shelter, and medical care to those affected.

An official has been appointed as the emergency nodal officer to oversee operations. Efforts are being coordinated continuously with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy, ensuring the safety of Telugu citizens. The Emergency Cell remains operational round-the-clock to safeguard stranded citizens and maintain their welfare.

