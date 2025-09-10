Left Menu

Adityanath's Bold Move Against Land Encroachment: A Commitment to Justice

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to free encroached land and take legal action against land-grabbers. He assured the public that justice will be served, particularly by supporting the poor and taking strict legal actions where necessary. Healthcare and education efforts were also addressed.

Adityanath's Bold Move Against Land Encroachment: A Commitment to Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an assertive move at Gorakhnath temple, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take stringent actions against land encroachers and prioritize freeing lands belonging to impoverished communities. The CM emphasized that the state will not tolerate any exploitation of the weak.

During his Janata Darshan, Adityanath addressed grievances, handing over petitions for prompt judicial action. Highlighting a recent incident where a woman's land was seized by local strongmen, the CM ordered immediate law enforcement intervention, signaling a zero-tolerance policy on land grabbing.

Addressing public healthcare concerns, Adityanath assured that financial constraints won't hinder medical treatments, urging swift processing of medical estimates. In education, he encouraged school admissions, reaffirming the promise of free education for children.

