SIA Raids Linked to Terrorist Escape in Jammu & Kashmir

In an ongoing investigation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) executed a series of raids in the districts of Anantnag and Pulwama on Wednesday. These actions are part of efforts to uncover details surrounding the escape of a notorious terrorist.

The searches were specifically carried out in the Awantipora area of Pulwama and the Bijbehara region of Anantnag. The operation is a continuation of the investigation into Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Amin Baba, who managed to flee across the Wagah-Attari border to Pakistan in 2005.

Declared a proclaimed offender by authorities last December, Amin Baba's escape is a critical focal point for the police as they aim to piece together his escape route, and potentially, any assistance he may have received within the region.