SIA Raids Linked to Terrorist Escape in Jammu & Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency conducted raids in Anantnag and Pulwama to investigate the escape of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Amin Baba. Baba fled to Pakistan in 2005 and was declared a proclaimed offender in December. The searches aim to gather more information on his escape.

In an ongoing investigation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) executed a series of raids in the districts of Anantnag and Pulwama on Wednesday. These actions are part of efforts to uncover details surrounding the escape of a notorious terrorist.

The searches were specifically carried out in the Awantipora area of Pulwama and the Bijbehara region of Anantnag. The operation is a continuation of the investigation into Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Amin Baba, who managed to flee across the Wagah-Attari border to Pakistan in 2005.

Declared a proclaimed offender by authorities last December, Amin Baba's escape is a critical focal point for the police as they aim to piece together his escape route, and potentially, any assistance he may have received within the region.

