Poland Intercepts Russian Drones Amid Airspace Breach

Poland announced early Wednesday an incursion into its airspace, allegedly by Russian drones. The breach triggered a response involving NATO allies, who assisted in neutralizing drones that posed imminent danger.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed the incident through social media, emphasizing the significant threat these drones represented. He noted the swift action that was taken to counteract the violation.

Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz elaborated, stating that more than ten drones crossed into Polish territory. The military has undertaken a search for possible crash sites, urging local residents to steer clear of unidentified objects due to potential hazards.

