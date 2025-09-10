Poland Intercepts Russian Drones Amid Airspace Breach
Poland reported a breach of its airspace by Russian drones on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirming that NATO allies assisted in shooting down those posing threats. Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz disclosed that over ten drones crossed the border, prompting searches for potential crash sites.
Poland announced early Wednesday an incursion into its airspace, allegedly by Russian drones. The breach triggered a response involving NATO allies, who assisted in neutralizing drones that posed imminent danger.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed the incident through social media, emphasizing the significant threat these drones represented. He noted the swift action that was taken to counteract the violation.
Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz elaborated, stating that more than ten drones crossed into Polish territory. The military has undertaken a search for possible crash sites, urging local residents to steer clear of unidentified objects due to potential hazards.
