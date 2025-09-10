Left Menu

Poland Intercepts Russian Drones Amid Airspace Breach

Poland reported a breach of its airspace by Russian drones on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirming that NATO allies assisted in shooting down those posing threats. Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz disclosed that over ten drones crossed the border, prompting searches for potential crash sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:28 IST
Poland Intercepts Russian Drones Amid Airspace Breach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland announced early Wednesday an incursion into its airspace, allegedly by Russian drones. The breach triggered a response involving NATO allies, who assisted in neutralizing drones that posed imminent danger.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed the incident through social media, emphasizing the significant threat these drones represented. He noted the swift action that was taken to counteract the violation.

Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz elaborated, stating that more than ten drones crossed into Polish territory. The military has undertaken a search for possible crash sites, urging local residents to steer clear of unidentified objects due to potential hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Vice President of India Urged to Embrace Parliamentary Reform

New Vice President of India Urged to Embrace Parliamentary Reform

 India
2
Digital Empowerment: PhonePe and SIDBI Unite for Micro Enterprises

Digital Empowerment: PhonePe and SIDBI Unite for Micro Enterprises

 India
3
German Air Defense Systems Spot Russian Drones Over Poland

German Air Defense Systems Spot Russian Drones Over Poland

 Germany
4
India-US Relations: Trade Talks Breach Diplomatic Chill

India-US Relations: Trade Talks Breach Diplomatic Chill

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025