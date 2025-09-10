Left Menu

Russia Condemns Israeli Actions in Doha: A Call for Peace

Russia criticized an Israeli attack on Hamas members in Doha, Qatar, highlighting a breach of international law and Middle Eastern instability. Moscow called for calm to avoid escalating Israeli-Palestinian tensions and deemed the incident an encroachment on Qatar's sovereignty. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned Israel's aggressive methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:27 IST
Russia Condemns Israeli Actions in Doha: A Call for Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a strong rebuke, Russia has condemned the recent Israeli attack on Hamas members in Doha, Qatar, urging for restraint from all involved parties to prevent further deterioration of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement labeling the incident as a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, branding it an infringement on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar.

Calling for calm, the ministry criticized Israel's confrontational approach towards those it considers adversaries, stressing the need for measures that favor stability rather than escalate tensions in the volatile Middle East region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RBI Approves Changes in Yes Bank's Board Structure

RBI Approves Changes in Yes Bank's Board Structure

 India
2
Tragic Snakebite Incident Claims Siblings' Lives in Balrampur

Tragic Snakebite Incident Claims Siblings' Lives in Balrampur

 India
3
Hong Kong Stocks Continue Winning Streak Amid Tech Surge

Hong Kong Stocks Continue Winning Streak Amid Tech Surge

 Global
4
Poland's Drone Defense: A NATO First Amid Russian Escalation

Poland's Drone Defense: A NATO First Amid Russian Escalation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025