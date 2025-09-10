Russia Condemns Israeli Actions in Doha: A Call for Peace
Russia criticized an Israeli attack on Hamas members in Doha, Qatar, highlighting a breach of international law and Middle Eastern instability. Moscow called for calm to avoid escalating Israeli-Palestinian tensions and deemed the incident an encroachment on Qatar's sovereignty. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned Israel's aggressive methods.
In a strong rebuke, Russia has condemned the recent Israeli attack on Hamas members in Doha, Qatar, urging for restraint from all involved parties to prevent further deterioration of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement labeling the incident as a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, branding it an infringement on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar.
Calling for calm, the ministry criticized Israel's confrontational approach towards those it considers adversaries, stressing the need for measures that favor stability rather than escalate tensions in the volatile Middle East region.
