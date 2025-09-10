China Condemns Tsai Ing-wen's Visit to Japan

China's foreign ministry conveyed its displeasure to Japan over reports that former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is visiting the country. The ministry has urged Tokyo to carefully address the matter.

In a stern statement, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized the nation's firm opposition to visits by 'Taiwan independence' figures to countries maintaining diplomatic relations with China.

The remarks follow Taiwanese media reports indicating that Tsai Ing-wen is on a personal trip to Japan, heightening diplomatic tensions in the region.

