China Condemns Tsai Ing-wen's Visit to Japan

China's foreign ministry has expressed dissatisfaction with Japan following reports of former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visiting the country. Beijing urges Japan to address the issue properly, reaffirming its opposition to Taiwanese independence figures visiting nations with diplomatic ties with China.

Updated: 10-09-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:28 IST
China's foreign ministry conveyed its displeasure to Japan over reports that former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is visiting the country. The ministry has urged Tokyo to carefully address the matter.

In a stern statement, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized the nation's firm opposition to visits by 'Taiwan independence' figures to countries maintaining diplomatic relations with China.

The remarks follow Taiwanese media reports indicating that Tsai Ing-wen is on a personal trip to Japan, heightening diplomatic tensions in the region.

