BJP Criticizes 'Halal Lifestyle Township' as Divisive Project

Maharashtra BJP spokesperson, Keshav Upadhye, has openly criticized the use of religion in promoting residential projects. He argues that such strategies could create societal divisions that undermine constitutional values and national unity.

Upadhye's criticism is directed towards a proposed 'halal lifestyle township' near Karjat, not far from Mumbai. He asserts that branding residential projects with religious terminology is unacceptable and likens it to sowing seeds of societal partition.

In response to the complaints, the National Human Rights Commission has requested a report on the project, seeking clarification from housing regulator MahaRERA on its legal approval. Upadhye warns against allowing such projects, viewing them as direct threats to India's social harmony and calls for a government probe into motives that may promote religious division under the guise of development.

