Left Menu

EU's Bold Move: Sanctioning Extremist Israeli Ministers

The European Commission plans to sanction extremist Israeli ministers and partially suspend the EU's association agreement with Israel, affecting trade. This follows global concern over the situation in Gaza. The proposal, requiring a qualified majority vote, also impacts EU-Israel bilateral support but maintains ties with Israeli civil society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:02 IST
EU's Bold Move: Sanctioning Extremist Israeli Ministers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, the European Commission has announced plans to sanction extremist Israeli ministers and partially suspend the EU's association agreement with Israel, focusing on trade matters. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made this statement during her State of the Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

The proposed sanctions are a response to the ongoing situation in Gaza, which has drawn global concern. Von der Leyen acknowledged disagreements within the EU on addressing Israel and Gaza, committing the Commission to act independently. The trade suspension would withdraw preferential treatment for Israeli exports to the EU, requiring a difficult-to-reach qualified majority vote among EU nations.

The Commission also aims to pause bilateral support for Israel, while maintaining engagement with Israeli civil society and Yad Vashem. Despite prior attempts to limit Israeli access to EU research funding failing due to inadequate support, the Commission plans to launch a Palestine Donor Group for Gaza reconstruction. Germany's stance remains crucial in this development.

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Stocks Continue Winning Streak Amid Tech Surge

Hong Kong Stocks Continue Winning Streak Amid Tech Surge

 Global
2
Poland's Drone Defense: A NATO First Amid Russian Escalation

Poland's Drone Defense: A NATO First Amid Russian Escalation

 Global
3
Tragic Landslide in Sikkim Claims Life of Local Woman

Tragic Landslide in Sikkim Claims Life of Local Woman

 India
4
EU Chief Urges Sanctions Amid Gaza Conflict

EU Chief Urges Sanctions Amid Gaza Conflict

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025