Maharashtra Government Navigates Maratha Reservation Debate Amid OBC Concerns

Pankaja Munde, a prominent Maharashtra minister, reassured the public on Wednesday that the state government would not overlook the concerns of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) regarding the controversial Maratha reservation issue. Her comments followed the inaugural meeting of the cabinet sub-committee formed to address the welfare needs of the OBC community, headed by BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Recent unrest among the OBC community arose after a government resolution from the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department outlined plans to implement the Hyderabad gazetteer. This move is designed to let eligible Marathas apply for Kunbi caste certificates, placing them in the OBC category for quota benefits. The decision came as a result of negotiations to end activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike.

OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal has been vocal against incorporating Marathas into the OBC category, advocating for a separate quota to prevent dilution. Aligning with this, his organization has urged the government to reconsider the resolution, emphasizing the protection of over 350 OBC communities across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)