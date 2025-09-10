Left Menu

Explosion Rocks South Korean Military Base Near North Korea

An explosion at a military base in South Korea near the North Korean border injured eight people, with two suffering severe burns. The blast, likely caused by training explosives, occurred in Paju. Fire officials confirmed the incident as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:34 IST
Explosion Rocks South Korean Military Base Near North Korea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosion occurred at a South Korean military base near the North Korean border, injuring eight individuals, according to news agency Yonhap. The incident took place on Wednesday.

Two of the injured suffered severe burns, though none are reported to be in critical condition. Fire officials have verified the explosion but are withholding further details as emergency services handle the situation.

The blast in Paju is believed to have been caused by explosives intended for training, Yonhap cited from South Korean military sources. The defense ministry has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
L.T. Elevator Limited: Elevating Opportunities with Upcoming IPO Launch

L.T. Elevator Limited: Elevating Opportunities with Upcoming IPO Launch

 India
2
SIA Raids Uncover Longstanding Escape Plot

SIA Raids Uncover Longstanding Escape Plot

 India
3
Iran Denies IAEA Inspectors Access to Nuclear Sites Under New Agreement

Iran Denies IAEA Inspectors Access to Nuclear Sites Under New Agreement

 United Arab Emirates
4
Telangana's Transformation: Rebuilding Trust through Transparent Governance

Telangana's Transformation: Rebuilding Trust through Transparent Governance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025