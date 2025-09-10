Explosion Rocks South Korean Military Base Near North Korea

An explosion occurred at a South Korean military base near the North Korean border, injuring eight individuals, according to news agency Yonhap. The incident took place on Wednesday.

Two of the injured suffered severe burns, though none are reported to be in critical condition. Fire officials have verified the explosion but are withholding further details as emergency services handle the situation.

The blast in Paju is believed to have been caused by explosives intended for training, Yonhap cited from South Korean military sources. The defense ministry has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)