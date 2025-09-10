Left Menu

CIA's Covert Crusade: Unmasking Mexico's Narco Warfare

The CIA has been secretly collaborating with Mexican military units for years to track and capture key figures in the drug cartels. The agency provides training, equipment, and financial support to elite units who execute these operations. High-profile arrests like that of Ovidio Guzmán López showcase the CIA's quiet yet crucial role in the ongoing drug war amidst rising tensions between the U.S. and Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:52 IST
CIA's Covert Crusade: Unmasking Mexico's Narco Warfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a clandestine partnership, the CIA has quietly aligned with Mexican military units to dismantle drug cartels, revealing the agency's significant but silent role in the region's narcotics battle.

The collaboration includes training, equipping, and vetting elite units, revealing a nuanced tactical strategy in the fight against organized crime.

Key captures, such as Ovidio Guzmán López, illustrate the intricate CIA-backed operations in Mexico, all while seated against rising political complexities between Washington and Mexico City.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Quest for Women's ODI World Cup Glory

Sri Lanka's Quest for Women's ODI World Cup Glory

 Sri Lanka
2
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrike on Hamas Leadership in Qatar Sparks Global Diplomacy

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrike on Hamas Leadership in Qatar Sparks G...

 Global
3
Ozak AI's Presale Success: A Leap Toward Blockchain-Based Financial Innovation

Ozak AI's Presale Success: A Leap Toward Blockchain-Based Financial Innovati...

 United States
4
Previous regime plagued with restlessness, unemployment, drugs and Rs 10 lakh cr debt: Andhra CM Naidu hits out at YSRCP at a rally.

Previous regime plagued with restlessness, unemployment, drugs and Rs 10 lak...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025