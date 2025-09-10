CIA's Covert Crusade: Unmasking Mexico's Narco Warfare

In a clandestine partnership, the CIA has quietly aligned with Mexican military units to dismantle drug cartels, revealing the agency's significant but silent role in the region's narcotics battle.

The collaboration includes training, equipping, and vetting elite units, revealing a nuanced tactical strategy in the fight against organized crime.

Key captures, such as Ovidio Guzmán López, illustrate the intricate CIA-backed operations in Mexico, all while seated against rising political complexities between Washington and Mexico City.