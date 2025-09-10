CIA's Covert Crusade: Unmasking Mexico's Narco Warfare
The CIA has been secretly collaborating with Mexican military units for years to track and capture key figures in the drug cartels. The agency provides training, equipment, and financial support to elite units who execute these operations. High-profile arrests like that of Ovidio Guzmán López showcase the CIA's quiet yet crucial role in the ongoing drug war amidst rising tensions between the U.S. and Mexico.
In a clandestine partnership, the CIA has quietly aligned with Mexican military units to dismantle drug cartels, revealing the agency's significant but silent role in the region's narcotics battle.
The collaboration includes training, equipping, and vetting elite units, revealing a nuanced tactical strategy in the fight against organized crime.
Key captures, such as Ovidio Guzmán López, illustrate the intricate CIA-backed operations in Mexico, all while seated against rising political complexities between Washington and Mexico City.
