Tragedy in Bharatpur: Love Turns Fatal

In Bharatpur, Rajasthan, a laborer named Rambabu fatally shot himself after injuring a married woman. His note revealed distress over being barred from seeing her by her husband. Rambabu's tragic end underscores the dire consequences of unrequited emotions intertwined with personal turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:55 IST
In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, a laborer named Rambabu opened fire on a married woman before taking his own life, as reported by local officials. The shocking event unfolded on a rooftop of the woman's residence in the Mathura Gate police station area.

According to Circle Officer Pankaj Yadav, the 40-year-old laborer, residing near the woman's home, injured her hand before fatally shooting himself. A note recovered from Rambabu revealed his frustration at being prevented from meeting the woman by her husband, driving him to the tragic act.

The investigation suggests that Rambabu had forced the woman into a relationship. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Rambabu had been living separately from his own wife. The bodies have been transported for post-mortem examination, and further investigations are underway.

