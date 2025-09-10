Left Menu

Hong Kong's Legislative Council Rejects Same-Sex Rights Bill Amidst Controversy

Hong Kong's Legislative Council vetoed a bill that proposed limited legal rights for overseas-registered same-sex couples. The decision follows a court ruling demanding a legal framework for same-sex unions. Opposition was strong from pro-Beijing legislators and religious groups. Activists criticize the move, urging legal compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:03 IST
Hong Kong's Legislative Council Rejects Same-Sex Rights Bill Amidst Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant setback for LGBTQ rights in Hong Kong, the Legislative Council on Wednesday dismissed a proposed bill intended to grant legal rights to same-sex couples who had formalized their unions overseas. The government-backed bill aimed to create a registration system offering basic rights such as hospital visits.

This decision comes after Hong Kong's highest court partially approved a push for same-sex marriage recognition in September 2023. Despite the Court of Final Appeal's ruling, which stopped short of granting full marriage rights, it ordered the government to draft a legal recognition framework within two years.

The bill's rejection marks a first for the legislature, now dominated by pro-Beijing representatives, who, along with religious groups, expressed concerns over family values. Advocacy groups argue this veto disregards court rulings and individual dignity, calling for government action to establish legal recognition for same-sex couples.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Prime Minister Faces Financial Tightrope Amid Protests in France

New Prime Minister Faces Financial Tightrope Amid Protests in France

 Global
2
India beat Korea 4-2 in their first Super 4 stage match of the women's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Hangzhou, China.

India beat Korea 4-2 in their first Super 4 stage match of the women's Asia ...

 Global
3
Maharashtra Rallies to Rescue Stranded Tourists in Nepal

Maharashtra Rallies to Rescue Stranded Tourists in Nepal

 India
4
NATO Responds to Airspace Incursion Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

NATO Responds to Airspace Incursion Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025