Hong Kong's Legislative Council Rejects Same-Sex Rights Bill Amidst Controversy
Hong Kong's Legislative Council vetoed a bill that proposed limited legal rights for overseas-registered same-sex couples. The decision follows a court ruling demanding a legal framework for same-sex unions. Opposition was strong from pro-Beijing legislators and religious groups. Activists criticize the move, urging legal compliance.
In a significant setback for LGBTQ rights in Hong Kong, the Legislative Council on Wednesday dismissed a proposed bill intended to grant legal rights to same-sex couples who had formalized their unions overseas. The government-backed bill aimed to create a registration system offering basic rights such as hospital visits.
This decision comes after Hong Kong's highest court partially approved a push for same-sex marriage recognition in September 2023. Despite the Court of Final Appeal's ruling, which stopped short of granting full marriage rights, it ordered the government to draft a legal recognition framework within two years.
The bill's rejection marks a first for the legislature, now dominated by pro-Beijing representatives, who, along with religious groups, expressed concerns over family values. Advocacy groups argue this veto disregards court rulings and individual dignity, calling for government action to establish legal recognition for same-sex couples.
