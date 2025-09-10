Uttar Pradesh Lawyers Demand Justice: Indefinite Strike in Mathura
Lawyers in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh, have initiated an indefinite strike to protest alleged police injustices. Bar Association Secretary Shiv Kumar Lawania announced the strike following claims of police high-handedness. Despite meetings with senior police officials, grievances remain unaddressed. The association threatens to intensify protests if demands aren't met.
- Country:
- India
Lawyers in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district have commenced an indefinite strike, protesting what they call injustices and excessive behavior by the police, according to Shiv Kumar Lawania, the Bar Association's secretary.
The strike, initiated after a Tuesday meeting of senior Bar Association members, aims to address longstanding grievances regarding poor law enforcement and police high-handedness against advocates. Authorities including the district judge and senior police officials have been notified, yet no action has been taken.
Lawania stated that while the strike might inconvenience the public, the legal community remains ready to withdraw it, provided the police department addresses their concerns. Lawyers across various courts, including those under the Chhata Bar Association, participate in the strike, protesting routine misbehavior by police officers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- lawyers
- strike
- Mathura
- police
- protest
- injustice
- Bar Association
- advocates
- grievances
- agitation
ALSO READ
New Prime Minister Faces Financial Tightrope Amid Protests in France
France's Fiery Protests Challenge New Prime Minister Amid Instability
Rajasthan Govt Sets Up Helpline for Stranded Indians Amid Nepal Protests
Maharashtra Protests Erupt Against 'Draconian' Public Security Bill
France Erupts: Nationwide Protests Challenge Macron amid Political Turmoil