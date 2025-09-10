China Establishes Nature Reserve Amidst South China Sea Tensions

China has announced the establishment of a national nature reserve at Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. The move aims to strengthen Beijing's territorial claims in this strategically significant maritime region, which is also claimed by the Philippines.

Scarborough Shoal has long been a contentious point in the ongoing territorial dispute between China and the Philippines. It lies in a critical route through which over $3 trillion in annual ship-borne trade passes. Despite a 2016 ruling from the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, which stated that China's expansive maritime claims were not supported by international law, Beijing has continued to assert its dominance.

The recent designation of the nature reserve is viewed as a step toward ensuring ecological sustainability, according to China's State Council. However, this development may further strain relations with Manila and complicate negotiations over territorial waters in the region.