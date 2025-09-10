Tragic End: The Unsolved Mystery of Nisha Singh

A 33-year-old woman named Nisha Singh was tragically killed after allegedly being set on fire by six men. The incident occurred after she left her home to purchase medicines, not knowing it would be her last journey.

Nisha, a mother of two, was initially found with severe burns at a private hospital. She managed to relay to her father, Balram Singh, that a person named Deepak Singh had been harassing her. Before her demise, she blamed him and his associates for the attack.

The police are actively investigating the incident, looking into the mystery surrounding her sudden change of clothing and how she was transported to the hospital. Meanwhile, a legal case has been registered against the accused as the community mourns the loss.

