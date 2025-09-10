Left Menu

Tragic End: The Unsolved Mystery of Nisha Singh

Nisha Singh, a 33-year-old mother, was allegedly set on fire by six men and succumbed to her injuries. Police are investigating the tragic incident, probing changes in her attire and circumstances leading to her demise. Nisha's father claims Deepak Singh pressured her, which may be linked to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Farrukhabad | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:00 IST
  • India

A 33-year-old woman named Nisha Singh was tragically killed after allegedly being set on fire by six men. The incident occurred after she left her home to purchase medicines, not knowing it would be her last journey.

Nisha, a mother of two, was initially found with severe burns at a private hospital. She managed to relay to her father, Balram Singh, that a person named Deepak Singh had been harassing her. Before her demise, she blamed him and his associates for the attack.

The police are actively investigating the incident, looking into the mystery surrounding her sudden change of clothing and how she was transported to the hospital. Meanwhile, a legal case has been registered against the accused as the community mourns the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

