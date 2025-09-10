NATO Tensions Rise as Poland Engages Russia in Drone Airspace Clash

Poland has taken decisive action by requesting NATO consultations under Article 4, as confirmed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Wednesday. This move follows the downing of 19 drones in Polish airspace, which Poland attributes to a significant provocation by Russia.

This is the first known instance of a NATO member state firing shots in the ongoing conflict, a move that has been met with Russian denial. A Russian diplomat, quoted by the RIA state news agency, dismissed the accusations as 'groundless' and noted the lack of evidence showing the drones' Russian origin. European officials perceive this escalation as intentional, indicating a troubling increase in tensions.

The NATO alliance last invoked Article 4 in February 2022, amid heightened concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As the situation develops, experts caution about the possibility of invoking Article 5, which could draw more NATO members into direct conflict.

