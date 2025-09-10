Left Menu

Crisis Response: Andhra Pradesh Aids Stranded Telugu Citizens in Nepal

Amidst Nepal unrest, Andhra Pradesh's government, led by CM Chandrababu Naidu, is actively working to assist 200 Telugu citizens stranded in the affected region. An Emergency Cell in New Delhi has been established, with the HRD Minister monitoring the situation and collaborating with the Indian Embassy for their safe return.

In response to civil unrest in Nepal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the establishment of an Emergency Cell to aid 200 stranded Telugu citizens. With real-time monitoring by HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, the state is keen on ensuring safety and evacuation efforts.

Addressing a local meeting, Naidu emphasized the government's commitment to assisting Telugu people faced with crisis abroad. This initiative comes amidst ongoing protests in Nepal, particularly impacting those from Telugu communities, who are now under protection and support.

The Andhra Pradesh government has closely coordinated with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, leveraging the resources at AP Bhavan in New Delhi and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. The meticulous efforts include food, accommodation, and medical aid, ensuring the welfare of affected families.

