Cabinet Approves ₹4,447 Cr Mokama–Munger Greenfield Highway in Bihar

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of a 4-lane greenfield, access-controlled Mokama–Munger section of the Buxar–Bhagalpur High-Speed Corridor in Bihar. The project will be built on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), covering a length of 82.40 km, with a total capital cost of ₹4,447.38 crore.

Strategic Connectivity for Eastern Bihar

The Mokama–Munger section will serve as a crucial segment of the Buxar–Bhagalpur High-Speed Corridor, significantly improving road infrastructure in Eastern Bihar.

Cities Covered/Connected : Mokama, Barahiya, Lakhisarai, Jamalpur, Munger, and Bhagalpur.

Regional Significance: This belt is fast emerging as an industrial and logistics hub, with linkages to textiles, defence manufacturing, food processing, and warehousing.

The corridor will enable seamless movement of passenger and freight vehicles, enhancing trade and industrial growth across the region.

Economic and Industrial Growth Potential

The Munger–Jamalpur–Bhagalpur industrial belt has been witnessing rapid development, and the highway is expected to catalyze further economic activity:

Defence Manufacturing : Munger already houses an ordnance (gun) factory , with another planned under the proposed Ordnance Factory Corridor by the Ministry of Defence.

Railway Manufacturing : Jamalpur is home to an Indian Railways locomotive workshop , adding to the industrial ecosystem.

Food Processing : Munger has major processing facilities, including ITC’s operations , and Barahiya is emerging as a hub for agro-processing, packaging, and warehousing .

Textiles and Silk Industry: Bhagalpur is internationally renowned for Bhagalpuri silk and is set to expand as a textile ecosystem and logistics hub.

With improved road connectivity, the highway will facilitate efficient freight movement, reduce costs, and strengthen the industrial competitiveness of the region.

Travel Efficiency and Safety

The 4-lane access-controlled corridor will:

Support an average vehicular speed of 80 km/h (design speed of 100 km/h).

Reduce overall travel time between Mokama and Munger to just 1.5 hours , down from the current longer duration.

Provide safer, faster, and uninterrupted travel for both passenger and freight vehicles, avoiding traffic bottlenecks.

Introduce close tolling systems for efficient revenue collection and smooth traffic flow.

This modern infrastructure will not only improve passenger convenience but also reduce logistics costs, aligning with the government’s broader PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

Employment Generation

The project promises significant employment opportunities during construction and beyond:

Direct Employment : About 14.83 lakh man-days

Indirect Employment: About 18.46 lakh man-days

Additionally, the project will create induced employment in sectors such as logistics, warehousing, retail, tourism, and allied services due to increased economic activity around the corridor.

A Step Toward Atmanirbhar Bharat

The Mokama–Munger corridor is not just an infrastructure project—it is a transformative development initiative. By improving connectivity, supporting industries, creating jobs, and enabling efficient movement of goods and people, it reflects the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and inclusive growth.

Once completed, the highway will serve as a lifeline for Eastern Bihar, positioning the region as a major hub of industrial, cultural, and economic activity.