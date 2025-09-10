France's Fiery Protests Challenge New Prime Minister Amid Instability
In France, protests erupted against President Macron's policies, challenging new Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu. The 'Block Everything' movement led to fires, roadblocks, and clashes with police. Despite efforts to maintain order, widespread frustration and political instability persist, similar to past yellow vest protests against economic injustice.
- Country:
- France
In a fiery display of dissent, protesters in France took to the streets on Wednesday, blocking roads and setting fires, intensifying pressure on President Emmanuel Macron and challenging his newly appointed Prime Minister, Sébastien Lecornu. The nationwide demonstrations resulted in 250 arrests as protestors voiced discontent with budget cuts and other grievances.
The 'Block Everything' movement, which rose to prominence online, managed to cause widespread disruption despite a heavy police presence. Demonstrations were less intense than previous unrest but were spread across major cities, heightening a sense of crisis as the country grapples with political instability.
With Lecornu tasked to address budget difficulties amid a shaky government, the protests underscore ongoing frustrations with Macron's leadership, drawing comparisons to the yellow vest movement and reflecting broader concerns over economic inequality and government policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
France's Political Crossroads: Lecornu's Balancing Act
Sebastien Lecornu Takes the Helm: Navigating France's Political Storm
Sebastien Lecornu Faces a Political Tightrope as France's New Prime Minister
France's 'Block Everything' Movement: Discontent Unleashed
France's 'Block Everything' Movement Disrupts Highways Amid Political Turmoil