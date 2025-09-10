De Lille Urges Bold Tourism Investment to Drive Jobs, Skills and Growth

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has issued a rallying call to investors, entrepreneurs, and sector stakeholders to put forward innovative models and ideas that will transform South Africa’s tourism landscape into a driver of economic inclusion, job creation, and community upliftment.

Speaking at the G20 Tourism Investment Summit currently underway in the Western Cape, De Lille stressed that tourism is not just about hospitality and business, but about livelihoods and empowerment.

Tourism as a Tool for Transformation

“The ground is fertile for shovel-ready infrastructure projects,” De Lille declared in her opening address. “This is about reshaping South Africa and positioning Africa as a global tourism powerhouse.”

De Lille highlighted that the Government of National Unity has already demonstrated how policy shifts can unlock economic opportunities. Central to this transformation is the amended National Treasury Regulation 16 for Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), which came into effect on 1 June 2025.

The new framework allows for more flexible financing models, ranging from Design-Build-Operate (DBO) partnerships to blended finance and even crowdfunding.

“With the right mix, we can build infrastructure, create jobs and uplift communities all at once,” she explained.

Tourism’s Growing Economic Footprint

Tourism remains one of South Africa’s most dynamic industries, contributing at least 8.5% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In July 2025 alone, South Africa welcomed over 880,000 international visitors, representing a 26% increase compared to the previous year. “Behind these numbers are livelihoods, families and communities,” De Lille noted.

She also pointed to South Africa’s growing role in innovation, citing UN Tourism data that shows South African startups attracted over $39 million in venture capital between 2019 and 2024—accounting for more than half of Africa’s total investment in tourism-related solutions.

Building Skills for the Future

Recognising the importance of a skilled workforce, De Lille announced that UN Tourism will launch 100 scholarships aligned with demand-led skills development in the country.

“For tourism to thrive, our young people must have the skills the sector needs,” she said. “Investors guide us on what those skills are—what we will need in the next five to ten years. South Africa’s human capital is one of its strongest assets.”

With 56% of the population under the age of 30 and an adult literacy rate of 95%, South Africa offers a broad, adaptable labour base. Supported by leading universities and national training initiatives such as those spearheaded by the Culture, Art, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport Sector Education and Training Authority (CATHSSETA), the workforce is poised for inclusive, service-oriented growth.

Opening Borders and Expanding Opportunities

De Lille also emphasised efforts to improve travel access. Following the successful launch of the Trusted Tour Operators Scheme in India and China, the Department of Home Affairs will roll out a new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system before the end of September 2025.

This digital system will streamline all short-stay visas, ensuring secure and seamless travel for tourists worldwide.

Beyond traditional tourism, South Africa is diversifying its offerings, particularly into sports tourism, to broaden its appeal and capture new markets.

Global Investors Converge in South Africa

The G20 Tourism Investment Summit has drawn global leaders, policymakers, investors, and industry experts who are working to shape a robust investment pipeline for South Africa’s tourism industry.

De Lille’s message was clear: investment in tourism must go beyond bricks and mortar, aiming to uplift communities, empower young people, and ensure that tourism becomes a cornerstone of inclusive economic growth in South Africa and across the continent.