EU-India Forge Stronger Bonds to Combat Global Terrorism

The European Union and India are reinforcing their alliance against terrorism, focusing on measures like countering terror financing and combating online radicalization. In a meeting held in Brussels, both parties exchanged views on global threat assessments and strategies to address terrorism and extremism internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:13 IST
  • India

The session highlighted their resolute condemnation of terrorism in all forms, with special emphasis on cross-border terrorism. The meeting came days after a heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, prompting the EU to express condolences to India for the loss of innocent lives.

The session highlighted their resolute condemnation of terrorism in all forms, with special emphasis on cross-border terrorism. The meeting came days after a heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, prompting the EU to express condolences to India for the loss of innocent lives.

Discussions centered around enhancing cooperation in multilateral forums such as the UN, the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF), and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The dialogue allowed an extensive exchange on domestic, regional, and global threat perceptions and explored various measures to strengthen counter-terrorism policies.

