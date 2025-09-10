EU-India Forge Stronger Bonds to Combat Global Terrorism

The European Union and India have jointly urged the international community to intensify efforts against terrorism. During a Joint Working Group meeting on Counter Terrorism held in Brussels, both sides expressed their commitment to tackling issues like terror financing and online radicalization.

The session highlighted their resolute condemnation of terrorism in all forms, with special emphasis on cross-border terrorism. The meeting came days after a heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, prompting the EU to express condolences to India for the loss of innocent lives.

Discussions centered around enhancing cooperation in multilateral forums such as the UN, the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF), and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The dialogue allowed an extensive exchange on domestic, regional, and global threat perceptions and explored various measures to strengthen counter-terrorism policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)