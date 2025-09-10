Nepal's Gen Z Fights Corruption Amid Political Crisis

In a dramatic turn of political events, Nepal has witnessed intense anti-corruption protests led by its youth, known as the 'Gen Z protests,' culminating in the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. The protests, sparked by a now-lifted social media ban, saw at least 25 fatalities as government forces struggled to suppress the rising dissent.

The young demonstrators, frustrated by the government's perceived failures in fighting corruption and boosting economic opportunities, are now rallying for former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to take over as interim prime minister. Amidst the chaos, the city's streets became scenes of fiery confrontations, with multiple government structures set ablaze, prompting rallying calls for dialogue between authorities and protesters.

The capital Kathmandu remains under a heavy military presence, enforcing a curfew to restore order. Calls for fresh elections and the setting up of a caretaker government are growing louder. Prominent figures, including Indian PM Narendra Modi, have urged for peace and stability, reflecting the heightened political tensions in this key South Asian nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)