Escalating Tensions: Israel’s Airstrike in Qatar Stirs International Condemnation

In a move that has drawn international condemnation, Israel carried out an airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar, escalating military tensions in the Middle East. The attack has raised fears of undermining efforts to secure a ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, defended the airstrike, asserting Israel's commitment to eliminating Hamas leadership. The controversial operation occurred following Hamas's recent claim of a deadly attack in Jerusalem, further straining diplomatic relations.

The airstrike has prompted a series of diplomatic visits by regional leaders to Qatar, showcasing solidarity and resulting in European propositions for sanctions against Israel. Meanwhile, discussions within the EU highlight growing disapproval of Israel's wartime conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)