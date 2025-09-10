Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel’s Airstrike in Qatar Stirs International Condemnation

Israel's airstrike on Hamas leaders in Qatar has escalated tensions, raising international condemnation and concerns over a ceasefire in Gaza. Despite criticism, Israeli officials remain resolute. The attack, part of a broader offensive, has intensified regional diplomacy and prompted calls for sanctions from the European Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that has drawn international condemnation, Israel carried out an airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar, escalating military tensions in the Middle East. The attack has raised fears of undermining efforts to secure a ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, defended the airstrike, asserting Israel's commitment to eliminating Hamas leadership. The controversial operation occurred following Hamas's recent claim of a deadly attack in Jerusalem, further straining diplomatic relations.

The airstrike has prompted a series of diplomatic visits by regional leaders to Qatar, showcasing solidarity and resulting in European propositions for sanctions against Israel. Meanwhile, discussions within the EU highlight growing disapproval of Israel's wartime conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

