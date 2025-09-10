Supreme Court Drama in Brazil: Justice Fux's Vote Fuels Bolsonaro Case Controversy
Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Luiz Fux voted to annul the case against ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, citing improper jurisdiction. This move opposes other justices and aids Bolsonaro's defense by advocating for full bench consideration. The case, already polarizing, affects Bolsonaro's 2026 presidential aspirations amid coup-related accusations.
The Brazilian Supreme Court is witnessing high drama as Justice Luiz Fux voted on Wednesday to annul the case against former President Jair Bolsonaro, citing improper jurisdiction. This unexpected move boosts the likelihood of an appeal following a controversial verdict earlier this week.
Bolsonaro faces serious charges, including plotting a coup and damaging state property. Presently, two judges have voted against him, and two more, appointed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, are expected to follow suit. However, Fux's vote has added intrigue and tension, proposing that the entire bench of the Supreme Court, rather than just a five-judge panel, should hear the case.
A prolonged appeals process could coincide with the 2026 presidential campaign, keeping Bolsonaro in the political spotlight. Fux underscored procedural flaws, including inadequate preparation time for Bolsonaro's defense, describing a 'tsunami of data' that overwhelmed the defense team, complicating matters further.
