Left Menu

Supreme Court Drama in Brazil: Justice Fux's Vote Fuels Bolsonaro Case Controversy

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Luiz Fux voted to annul the case against ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, citing improper jurisdiction. This move opposes other justices and aids Bolsonaro's defense by advocating for full bench consideration. The case, already polarizing, affects Bolsonaro's 2026 presidential aspirations amid coup-related accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:29 IST
Supreme Court Drama in Brazil: Justice Fux's Vote Fuels Bolsonaro Case Controversy
vote

The Brazilian Supreme Court is witnessing high drama as Justice Luiz Fux voted on Wednesday to annul the case against former President Jair Bolsonaro, citing improper jurisdiction. This unexpected move boosts the likelihood of an appeal following a controversial verdict earlier this week.

Bolsonaro faces serious charges, including plotting a coup and damaging state property. Presently, two judges have voted against him, and two more, appointed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, are expected to follow suit. However, Fux's vote has added intrigue and tension, proposing that the entire bench of the Supreme Court, rather than just a five-judge panel, should hear the case.

A prolonged appeals process could coincide with the 2026 presidential campaign, keeping Bolsonaro in the political spotlight. Fux underscored procedural flaws, including inadequate preparation time for Bolsonaro's defense, describing a 'tsunami of data' that overwhelmed the defense team, complicating matters further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Vows Comprehensive Development for Sanand by 2029

Amit Shah Vows Comprehensive Development for Sanand by 2029

 India
2
Mega Share Splash: Inside the Kotak Mahindra Bank Stake Sale

Mega Share Splash: Inside the Kotak Mahindra Bank Stake Sale

 India
3
Court Upholds New Jersey's Gun Restrictions in Sensitive Places

Court Upholds New Jersey's Gun Restrictions in Sensitive Places

 Global
4
Mohan Bhagwat: The Guiding Force Behind RSS

Mohan Bhagwat: The Guiding Force Behind RSS

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025