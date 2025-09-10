Odisha Government's Rigorous Probe into Subhadra Yojana Exclusions

The Odisha government is conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the exclusion of 2.85 lakh beneficiaries from the Subhadra scheme, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida. The inquiry aims to reassess the eligibility criteria of those excluded, including checks on IT returns, vehicle ownership, and land possession.

The Subhadra Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is intended to provide financial aid of Rs 50,000 to eligible women aged 21 to 60 over five years. Despite three instalments benefiting over 1 crore women, some were excluded for various reasons, prompting this new assessment.

The Health and Transport Departments are involved in the field-level surveys, with findings due in 15 days. Results will be presented to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for a conclusive decision. Early surveys reveal inaccuracies in beneficiary data, notably among those erroneously declared deceased.

