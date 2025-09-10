Left Menu

High Court Contempt Notices Shake Jharkhand's Civic Election Stalemate

The Jharkhand High Court issued contempt notices to top officials for failing to hold long-overdue civic elections, despite court orders. Former ward councillor Roshni Khalko's petition highlighted the lack of elected representatives since 2018, affecting public welfare schemes. The next hearing is scheduled for October 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:06 IST
High Court Contempt Notices Shake Jharkhand's Civic Election Stalemate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has taken decisive action by issuing contempt notices to key government officials, including Chief Secretary Alka Tiwary and Home and Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel, for failing to comply with court orders regarding civic elections. The court's decision comes in response to a petition by ex-ward councillor Roshni Khalko, underscoring the administrative inertia that has blocked electoral processes in the state since 2018.

Justice Ananda Sen issued the original directive in January last year mandating the government organize municipal elections within three weeks, which was later extended to four months in January 2024. Despite these clear directives, no elections have been conducted, leaving municipal bodies without elected representatives and hindering public welfare schemes.

The High Court expressed strong dissatisfaction with the government's approach, signaling a stern warning by scheduling the next hearing on October 14. The court plans to frame charges against the officials for potentially neglectful actions that have prolonged the political vacuum in Jharkhand's urban administration.

TRENDING

1
Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan Set for New York Marathon Debut

Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan Set for New York Marathon Debut

 Global
2
Caution Urged for Indian Pilgrims Amidst Nepal Unrest

Caution Urged for Indian Pilgrims Amidst Nepal Unrest

 China
3
Africa's Bold $50 Billion Climate Solution Initiative

Africa's Bold $50 Billion Climate Solution Initiative

 Global
4
Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Student's Life in Raipur

Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Student's Life in Raipur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025