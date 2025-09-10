Third All Clusters Meet Showcases India’s Innovation Networks, New Milestones

The third All Clusters Meet, chaired by Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, was held on 9–10 September 2025 in Visakhapatnam, hosted by the Vizag Science and Technology Cluster (AMTZ). The gathering brought together senior officials from the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (OPSA), leaders of India’s eight regional Science and Technology (S&T) Clusters, industry stakeholders, and academic representatives to deliberate on the future of India’s innovation ecosystems.

The meeting underscored the role of S&T Clusters as collaborative platforms that bridge academia, industry, startups, and government, aimed at driving research translation and innovation-led development.

Opening Sessions and Key Messages

In his keynote address, Prof. Sood emphasized that regional S&T clusters are uniquely positioned to provide solutions to local challenges, advance industrial competitiveness, and enhance India’s global innovation profile. He stressed the importance of robust inter-cluster collaborations to leverage complementary strengths across regions, noting that clusters must evolve into dynamic, solution-driven ecosystems with strong industry linkages to achieve self-sustainability.

Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, OPSA, highlighted that five of the eight active clusters have advanced into Phase II of operations, with an enhanced emphasis on industrial partnership and commercialization. She pointed to the dynamic interplay between academia and industry as the cornerstone of impactful innovation.

Dr. Rakesh Kaur, Adviser/Scientist G, OPSA, encouraged clusters to synergize with OPSA’s Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG) and the RuTAGe Smart Village Center (RSVC) programs, ensuring that cluster-driven technologies reach rural communities.

Dr. Vishal Choudhary, Scientist F, OPSA, presented the action taken report from the second All Clusters Meet held in November 2024, setting the stage for discussions on progress and future priorities.

Major Announcements and Releases

Several significant initiatives and milestones were unveiled during the two-day meet:

Launch of S&T Cluster Logo and Conference Webpage Prof. Sood unveiled the official Science and Technology Clusters logo , designed through an open competition in August 2025 .

The logo draws an analogy to a chip on a motherboard interconnecting peripheries , symbolizing the clusters’ role in linking academia, industry, startups, and government.

He also launched the webpage for the International Conference on S&T Clusters, scheduled for 4–5 December 2025, which will feature technical sessions, global dialogues, and a technology exhibition. Release of Compendium on One Health Prepared by the Bengaluru Science and Technology (BeST) Cluster, the compendium consolidates research and technologies in the One Health framework, addressing intersections of human, animal, and environmental health. Launch of S&T Cluster Dashboard A comprehensive dashboard showcasing technologies facilitated by the eight clusters, including those already adopted or deployed by user agencies, was presented for greater visibility. Inauguration of EYANTRAM E-Waste Facility Prof. Sood inaugurated EYANTRAM , a dedicated e-waste management facility set up by the Vizag S&T Cluster.

Equipped for safe collection, segregation, dismantling, and recycling, the facility will handle discarded medical electronics, IT hardware, and consumer devices, strengthening India’s circular economy efforts.

Cluster Presentations and Inter-Cluster Synergies

All eight clusters—

Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH)

Bengaluru Science and Technology (BeST) Cluster

Bhubaneswar City Knowledge and Innovation Cluster (BCKIC)

Pune Knowledge Cluster (PKC)

Northern Region S&T Cluster (PI-RAHI)

Jodhpur City Knowledge and Innovation Cluster

Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation (DRIIV)

Vizag Science and Technology Cluster (AMTZ)

—presented their ongoing projects, outcomes, and collaborative plans. A recurring theme was the emphasis on sharing technologies across clusters for wider implementation in different regions.

Prof. Sood guided the clusters to prepare technology compendiums on:

Water rejuvenation

E-waste management

Smart agriculture

These compendiums will provide visibility to startup-driven innovations and facilitate replication across multiple states.

Towards the International Conference

The preparatory roadmap for the International Conference on S&T Clusters (Dec 2025) was a key agenda item. Planned sessions will include:

Theme-based technical discussions on frontier challenges

Roundtable dialogues with global cluster networks

An exhibition of emerging technologies developed through cluster collaborations

This event is expected to position India’s S&T clusters as global exemplars of innovation networks, reinforcing India’s leadership in science-driven, inclusive development.

The Third All Clusters Meet reaffirmed the growing maturity of India’s cluster ecosystem, marking a shift from pilot initiatives to scalable, solution-oriented frameworks. Prof. Sood concluded by urging clusters to remain future-focused, industry-integrated, and globally connected, aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat while addressing pressing local and global challenges.

The meet demonstrated that India’s S&T clusters are no longer experimental entities—they are now flagship platforms shaping the country’s innovation-driven growth story.