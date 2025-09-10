Left Menu

Empowering Democracy: The Power of the Voter's Verdict

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasized the intelligence and power of voters in a democratic society, regardless of education level. During a Supreme Court hearing, he highlighted instances where the electorate decisively influenced political outcomes, reflecting the strength and resilience of India's democratic system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:24 IST
Empowering Democracy: The Power of the Voter's Verdict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant court hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta underscored the discerning nature of voters, asserting that they hold the power to both elect and unseat politicians in a democracy. His comments came amidst discussions on the presidential reference related to timelines imposed on governors and the President for bill assent.

A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai examined the matter, during which Mehta passionately elaborated on the electorate's ability to influence democratic transitions. Citing historical examples, he noted how voters redirected governmental power post-Emergency, affirming the robust dynamic of India's political landscape.

Mehta further illustrated the collaborative working relationship between the Centre and states during crises, pointing to Covid-19 as an example where various political leaders united for national interest. His remarks aimed to underscore the resilience and cooperative spirit inherent in India's governance, despite occasional discrepancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan Set for New York Marathon Debut

Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan Set for New York Marathon Debut

 Global
2
Caution Urged for Indian Pilgrims Amidst Nepal Unrest

Caution Urged for Indian Pilgrims Amidst Nepal Unrest

 China
3
Africa's Bold $50 Billion Climate Solution Initiative

Africa's Bold $50 Billion Climate Solution Initiative

 Global
4
Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Student's Life in Raipur

Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Student's Life in Raipur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025