Empowering Democracy: The Power of the Voter's Verdict
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasized the intelligence and power of voters in a democratic society, regardless of education level. During a Supreme Court hearing, he highlighted instances where the electorate decisively influenced political outcomes, reflecting the strength and resilience of India's democratic system.
In a significant court hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta underscored the discerning nature of voters, asserting that they hold the power to both elect and unseat politicians in a democracy. His comments came amidst discussions on the presidential reference related to timelines imposed on governors and the President for bill assent.
A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai examined the matter, during which Mehta passionately elaborated on the electorate's ability to influence democratic transitions. Citing historical examples, he noted how voters redirected governmental power post-Emergency, affirming the robust dynamic of India's political landscape.
Mehta further illustrated the collaborative working relationship between the Centre and states during crises, pointing to Covid-19 as an example where various political leaders united for national interest. His remarks aimed to underscore the resilience and cooperative spirit inherent in India's governance, despite occasional discrepancies.
