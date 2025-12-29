Supreme Court's Landmark Decision Reinforces Aravalli Protection

In a decisive move, the Supreme Court has suspended its earlier decision concerning the redefinition of the Aravalli range, earning widespread approval in Rajasthan. This ruling resists the uniform definition previously approved, marking a critical moment in the ongoing struggle to impede illegal mining activities.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma of Rajasthan has lauded the decision, citing it as a crucial step towards curbing mining mafias that threaten the Aravalli range. The apex court's new mandate, forming a committee to comprehensively reassess the situation, underscores the seriousness of the ecological challenges faced by the region.

Opposition leaders and activists have termed the court's ruling a triumph for environmental advocacy. With protests from the Aravalli Virasat Jan Abhiyan and other stakeholders highlighting the ecological and cultural importance of the hills, the issue has drawn significant public interest. The court's establishment of a high-powered committee signifies a committed approach to preserving this valuable natural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)