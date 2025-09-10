New Trade and Defense Talks Between U.S. and South Korea
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun engaged in talks to enhance trade partnerships and defense cooperation. However, the issue of detained Korean workers in Georgia was not addressed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
In an important bilateral meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun discussed strategies to bolster fair trade practices and share defense responsibilities equitably between their nations.
The talks focused on promoting a 'fair and reciprocal trade partnership' alongside 'equitable defense burden sharing,' as stated by the U.S. State Department.
Noticeably absent from the Department's statement was any discussion regarding the detention of hundreds of Korean workers following an immigration raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hyundai Unveils Ioniq 3 as European Tariff Advantage Boosts EV Strategy
Hyundai CE India Revolutionizes Mini Excavator Market with Cost-Efficiency
South Korean Workers Detained in Hyundai Plant Raid to Return Home
Korea-US Pact Ensures Release of Hyundai Workers
Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site