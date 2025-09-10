Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Speeding Car Hits Scooter in Noida

A woman died, and her father-in-law and minor son were injured when a speeding car hit their scooter near an underpass in Noida. The accident occurred near Prakash Hospital underpass under Sector 24 Police Station. Efforts are ongoing to trace the absconding driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:48 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Speeding Car Hits Scooter in Noida
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded as a Noida woman lost her life while her father-in-law and minor son sustained injuries after being struck by a speeding vehicle. The unfortunate accident took place on a scooter ride near an underpass.

The collision occurred on Tuesday near the Prakash Hospital underpass within the jurisdiction of Sector 24 Police Station. The family was quickly transported to various private hospitals in Noida for urgent medical attention.

Station House Officer Vidyut Goyal confirmed the seizure of the vehicle involved. However, the driver remains at large, and the police are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the suspect, with legal actions underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Condemns Israel's Air Strikes on Doha, Supports Qatari Sovereignty

PM Modi Condemns Israel's Air Strikes on Doha, Supports Qatari Sovereignty

 India
2
The Silent Epidemic: Tackling Suicide in the Age of Technology

The Silent Epidemic: Tackling Suicide in the Age of Technology

 India
3
Gautam Singhania Criticizes US Trade Policies Amid Raymond's Centennial Celebration

Gautam Singhania Criticizes US Trade Policies Amid Raymond's Centennial Cele...

 India
4
Canada Reassesses Ties with Israel Amid Middle East Tensions

Canada Reassesses Ties with Israel Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025