Tragedy Strikes as Speeding Car Hits Scooter in Noida
A woman died, and her father-in-law and minor son were injured when a speeding car hit their scooter near an underpass in Noida. The accident occurred near Prakash Hospital underpass under Sector 24 Police Station. Efforts are ongoing to trace the absconding driver.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded as a Noida woman lost her life while her father-in-law and minor son sustained injuries after being struck by a speeding vehicle. The unfortunate accident took place on a scooter ride near an underpass.
The collision occurred on Tuesday near the Prakash Hospital underpass within the jurisdiction of Sector 24 Police Station. The family was quickly transported to various private hospitals in Noida for urgent medical attention.
Station House Officer Vidyut Goyal confirmed the seizure of the vehicle involved. However, the driver remains at large, and the police are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the suspect, with legal actions underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Noida
- accident
- scooter
- underpass
- speeding car
- police
- chase
- injury
- family
- absconding driver
ALSO READ
India Cruises to Victory: A Swift 4.3 Overs Chase
Clash of Narratives: Political Battles Over Police Brutality in Kerala
Village Standoff: Police Thwarted During Rape Accused Arrest Attempt
Odisha Police Busts Adulterated Milk Racket in Cuttack
Major Drug Ring Bust: Punjab Police Uncovers Trans-Border Smuggling Network