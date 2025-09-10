Tragedy Strikes as Speeding Car Hits Scooter in Noida

A tragic incident unfolded as a Noida woman lost her life while her father-in-law and minor son sustained injuries after being struck by a speeding vehicle. The unfortunate accident took place on a scooter ride near an underpass.

The collision occurred on Tuesday near the Prakash Hospital underpass within the jurisdiction of Sector 24 Police Station. The family was quickly transported to various private hospitals in Noida for urgent medical attention.

Station House Officer Vidyut Goyal confirmed the seizure of the vehicle involved. However, the driver remains at large, and the police are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the suspect, with legal actions underway.

