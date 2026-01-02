Delhi Police registers FIR after BJP govt's complaint over 'misinformation' about teachers being asked to count stray dogs.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 12:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police registers FIR after BJP govt's complaint over 'misinformation' about teachers being asked to count stray dogs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police FIR Filed: Misinformation Scandal Surrounding Stray Dogs Circular
Delhi Schools Caught in Stray Dogs Fabrication Controversy
Delhi DoE Fights Misinformation Over Stray Dogs Directive
Mandatory Measures Against Stray Dogs: NMC's Directive
Maharashtra court junks complaint against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde alleging concealment of information in 2024 poll affidavit.