Ensuring Order in Delhi University Student Elections

The Delhi High Court has emphasized the need for Delhi University to enhance its efforts in ensuring that student body elections are conducted peacefully and without any disturbances, including the defacement of public property.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela criticized the excessive use of motorized vehicles, such as tractors, in election campaigns, which disrupt traffic and inconvenience citizens.

Although university representatives assured the court of steps being taken to maintain law and order, the petitioner's evidence suggested ongoing rule violations. The court mandated further action, emphasizing the importance of adherence to democratic norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)