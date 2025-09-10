Left Menu

Ensuring Order in Delhi University Student Elections

The Delhi High Court urged Delhi University to intensify measures ensuring peaceful student elections, highlighting unauthorized vehicle use and public property defacement. Despite university assurances of orderliness, evidence indicates rules breaches. Authorities must reinforce electoral guidelines with Delhi Police support, safeguarding democratic principles and societal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:57 IST
The Delhi High Court has emphasized the need for Delhi University to enhance its efforts in ensuring that student body elections are conducted peacefully and without any disturbances, including the defacement of public property.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela criticized the excessive use of motorized vehicles, such as tractors, in election campaigns, which disrupt traffic and inconvenience citizens.

Although university representatives assured the court of steps being taken to maintain law and order, the petitioner's evidence suggested ongoing rule violations. The court mandated further action, emphasizing the importance of adherence to democratic norms.

