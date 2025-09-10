Court Upholds New Jersey's Gun Restrictions in Sensitive Places

A federal appeals court has largely upheld a New Jersey law that restricts carrying guns in various 'sensitive places' such as parks, hospitals, and libraries. The 2-1 decision by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals emphasized the law's consistency with historical firearm regulations.

The appeals court's decision follows in the footsteps of similar rulings in California, Hawaii, and New York, where laws restricting guns in designated areas were also upheld. This comes after the Supreme Court struck down New York's handgun limits but allowed for restrictions in 'sensitive places.'

New Jersey's Attorney General praised the verdict for enhancing public safety, while gun rights groups, challenging the law, expressed their discontent. The ruling underscores ongoing tensions in gun regulation debates, balancing constitutional rights and public safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)