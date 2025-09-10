Left Menu

Delhi High Court Declines Immediate Election Reforms Hearing

The Delhi High Court has declined to hear a PIL seeking reforms in election spending limits and candidate information dissemination. Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya stated these reforms are pending with the government. Petitioner Aakash Goel is advised to approach competent authorities for consideration.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday opted not to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) calling for several election-related reforms. The reforms include imposing caps on expenditures by political parties and candidates during the campaign period.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, noted that the issue is already under deliberation by the government. The court emphasized its reluctance to intervene, citing policy jurisdiction and ongoing proposals for electoral reforms.

Petitioner Aakash Goel, an independent who contested the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, was advised to make representations to appropriate authorities. Goel's PIL had requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to implement stricter measures, including extending the model code of conduct application period and ensuring comprehensive information circulation about candidates.

