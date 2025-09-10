Left Menu

Court Dismisses Defamation Suit Against IPS Officer Rashmi Shukla

A civil suit by Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla was dismissed, as the court found no defamatory statement in the FIR. The Bombay High Court had already quashed the FIR, rendering the suit unnecessary.

A court dismissed a civil suit filed by Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla for allegedly defaming his image. The court reasoned that the imputations in the FIR are not tantamount to publishing a defamatory statement.

The FIR, registered at Bund Garden police station in Pune, was quashed by the Bombay High Court, indicating there was no ground for Patole's lawsuit. Shukla, who is currently the Director General of Police in Maharashtra, was earlier the Police Commissioner of Pune.

Shukla's plea for dismissal highlighted that the FIR's content was purely allegations without evidence. Her legal representative, Advocate Devendra Chauhan, successfully argued that since the FIR was quashed, no cause of action existed for the defamation suit.

