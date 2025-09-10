Left Menu

Tensions Skyrocket: NATO and Poland Respond to Suspected Russian Drone Incursions

Poland, with NATO’s aid, shot down suspected Russian drones in its airspace amid Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called it the most severe risk of open conflict since World War Two. Moscow denied the incursion, claiming the drones originated from Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, Poland shot down suspected Russian drones in its airspace on Wednesday, marking the first known instance of a NATO member taking direct military action during Russia's war in Ukraine. Backed by NATO allies, Poland rapidly mobilized its defense forces to counter the perceived threat.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk addressed parliament, emphasizing the gravity of the situation by stating it was the most significant risk of open conflict since World War Two. Polish F-16 fighters, alongside Dutch F-35s and Italian surveillance planes, were integral in deterring drones entering from across the border.

Despite Moscow's denial of intent, European leaders expressed strong condemnation, urging a collective response. This incident raises questions about regional stability and the potential for escalated tensions in Eastern Europe, as NATO and EU explore appropriate sanctions and strategic responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

