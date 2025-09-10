Tragedy at Signature Bridge: Search for Woman After Suspected Suicide
A 55-year-old woman allegedly jumped into the Yamuna River from Signature Bridge in northeast Delhi, possibly due to a domestic dispute. Her son reported the incident, prompting a search by police and emergency teams. The woman remains missing amid strong river currents, with CCTV footage under review.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:02 IST
- India
A woman, aged 55, allegedly plunged into the Yamuna River from Signature Bridge in northeast Delhi on Wednesday morning, according to police reports.
Accompanied by her son, who later alerted authorities, the suspected suicide may stem from a prolonged domestic dispute, as noted by officials.
Emergency teams, including the police, fire department, and divers, are conducting a search operation amid strong currents. CCTV footage is being reviewed for additional information.
(With inputs from agencies.)
