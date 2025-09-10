SANDF Assures Soldiers of Full Allowance Payments Amid DRC Deployment Dispute

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has moved to quell concerns over alleged unpaid allowances for soldiers deployed under the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (SAMIDRC), assuring troops, their families, and the public that all entitlements have been paid into members’ bank accounts.

The clarification follows media reports that disgruntled soldiers claimed they were owed substantial sums, with some saying they expected R100,000 per month for a 15-month deployment, amounting to R600,000 in arrears.

SANDF Denies Allowance Backlogs

In a statement, the SANDF stressed that all operational allowances had been disbursed. However, it confirmed that its Chief of Human Resources had launched an internal investigation to address concerns and ensure there are no discrepancies in payments.

“This process is intended to ensure accuracy, transparency, and the prompt resolution of any discrepancies that may be identified. The SANDF remains committed to the fair and timely payment of all entitlements to its members and values the continued dedication and service of its personnel,” the statement read.

Soldiers’ Frustration Over Pay

Reports in the Sunday Times quoted at least one soldier claiming he and colleagues had been underpaid. According to him, they anticipated a monthly allowance of R100,000, but instead received only R58,000.

The SANDF has not confirmed these figures but reiterated that all payments were made in line with official policy, while acknowledging that soldiers with unresolved concerns may escalate queries through official channels.

To this end, members are encouraged to contact the allowances query hotline on 012 355 6321 or 078 098 7651, or via email at allowance.queries@dod.mil.za.

Deployment and Sacrifices in the DRC

The SANDF’s involvement in the eastern DRC formed part of a regional peacekeeping mission mandated by SADC to restore peace, security, and stability in the conflict-ridden region.

In June 2025, Defence Minister Angie Motshekga welcomed home 249 troops returning from the phased withdrawal of South Africa’s contingent. The returning soldiers were received at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria, following months of combat operations.

The deployment, however, came at a heavy cost. Earlier this year, between 23 and 27 January 2025, at least 14 South African soldiers were killed during fierce battles with the M23 rebel group around Sake and Goma. Several others sustained injuries in clashes as the rebel group mounted an advance against the Congolese armed forces.

Despite these losses, SANDF leadership praised the troops for their courage and sacrifice, underscoring their role in defending regional peace and security.

Looking Ahead

As the SANDF continues its phased withdrawal from SAMIDRC, focus is now shifting towards ensuring that all personnel who served in the DRC receive full recognition and compensation for their service.

The Defence Force has stressed that operational allowances are central to troop morale, especially for those serving under harsh and dangerous conditions abroad. The internal audit, once completed, is expected to provide clarity and prevent future disputes.

For now, the SANDF maintains that all entitlements have been honoured, while opening channels for any member who believes otherwise to pursue a formal review.