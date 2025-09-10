Karnataka Lokayukta Nabs JCCT Officer in Bribery Scandal
A Joint Commissioner of the Commercial Tax Department in Karnataka, identified as Ramanuja, was caught accepting a bribe from advocate D H Guruprasad. The Lokayukta apprehended him with part of the demanded bribe, linked to a favorable appeal order.
A Joint Commissioner of the Commercial Tax Department was apprehended by the Karnataka Lokayukta for allegedly accepting a bribe in the city on Wednesday.
The officer, identified as Ramanuja and stationed at Appeal-6, Shantinagar, was caught receiving Rs 25,000 of a Rs 75,000 bribe. The payment was allegedly to ensure a favorable appeal order for advocate D H Guruprasad from Chitradurga district.
This incident raises serious concerns about corruption within public offices and the ongoing efforts by the Lokayukta to combat such illicit activities.
