Karnataka Lokayukta Nabs JCCT Officer in Bribery Scandal

A Joint Commissioner of the Commercial Tax Department was apprehended by the Karnataka Lokayukta for allegedly accepting a bribe in the city on Wednesday.

The officer, identified as Ramanuja and stationed at Appeal-6, Shantinagar, was caught receiving Rs 25,000 of a Rs 75,000 bribe. The payment was allegedly to ensure a favorable appeal order for advocate D H Guruprasad from Chitradurga district.

This incident raises serious concerns about corruption within public offices and the ongoing efforts by the Lokayukta to combat such illicit activities.

