Karnataka Lokayukta Nabs JCCT Officer in Bribery Scandal

A Joint Commissioner of the Commercial Tax Department in Karnataka, identified as Ramanuja, was caught accepting a bribe from advocate D H Guruprasad. The Lokayukta apprehended him with part of the demanded bribe, linked to a favorable appeal order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:38 IST
A Joint Commissioner of the Commercial Tax Department was apprehended by the Karnataka Lokayukta for allegedly accepting a bribe in the city on Wednesday.

The officer, identified as Ramanuja and stationed at Appeal-6, Shantinagar, was caught receiving Rs 25,000 of a Rs 75,000 bribe. The payment was allegedly to ensure a favorable appeal order for advocate D H Guruprasad from Chitradurga district.

This incident raises serious concerns about corruption within public offices and the ongoing efforts by the Lokayukta to combat such illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

