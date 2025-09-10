Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes in Sanaa Amid Houthi Conflict

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israeli forces have conducted airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and the northern province of al-Jawf. The attacks left 35 people dead and 131 injured, according to the Houthi health ministry, marking a serious escalation in the ongoing hostilities.

According to a statement from the Israeli military, the strikes targeted military infrastructure including camps, a propaganda department, and a fuel storage site. Conversely, Houthi representatives have accused Israel of hitting civilian targets, including newspaper offices.

These developments mark a continuation of retaliation between Israel and Houthi forces, linked to the broader Gaza conflict. The situation remains volatile, with both military and civilian sites affected by the unfolding crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)