Odisha Government Revamps Administrative Powers and Approves New City Development

The Odisha government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has increased the financial authority of block development officers (BDOs) and engineers, reducing the influence of opposition-controlled panchayat samitis. This decision, taken at a state cabinet meeting, promises to ignite fresh political debates.

Among the cabinet's five approved proposals is the development of a new city near Bhubaneswar, expected to cost Rs 8,179 crore. This initiative will unfold over 800 acres and involves both public and private investments.

The cabinet also sanctioned Rs 118.98 crore for purchasing 428 ambulances and introduced a scheme for settling e-challans under the Motor Vehicles Act. This settlement scheme will remain valid for six months, offering relief to vehicle owners.