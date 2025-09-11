Left Menu

Odisha Government Revamps Administrative Powers and Approves New City Development

The Odisha government enhanced financial powers of block development officers and government engineers, impacting BJD-controlled panchayat samitis. The state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved several proposals, including a new city near Bhubaneswar. Changes in project approval processes and a new city initiative were also outlined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-09-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 00:13 IST
The Odisha government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has increased the financial authority of block development officers (BDOs) and engineers, reducing the influence of opposition-controlled panchayat samitis. This decision, taken at a state cabinet meeting, promises to ignite fresh political debates.

Among the cabinet's five approved proposals is the development of a new city near Bhubaneswar, expected to cost Rs 8,179 crore. This initiative will unfold over 800 acres and involves both public and private investments.

The cabinet also sanctioned Rs 118.98 crore for purchasing 428 ambulances and introduced a scheme for settling e-challans under the Motor Vehicles Act. This settlement scheme will remain valid for six months, offering relief to vehicle owners.

