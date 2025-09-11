National Guard Troops to Stay in D.C. Through November

The Trump administration has requested that National Guard troops from outside the District of Columbia remain in the capital through the end of November. This move comes as an extension of efforts to maintain law and order in the city.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine confirmed he has approved a request from the Secretary of the Army for 150 military police to patrol Washington, D.C. The deployment is scheduled to last until November 30.

This decision is part of the Trump administration's response after Congress failed to extend an emergency order, which had federalized D.C.'s police force, as it was set to expire overnight Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)