National Guard Troops to Stay in D.C. Through November

National Guard troops from outside Washington, D.C., will continue their presence in the city through November, as per the Trump administration's request. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine approved dispatching 150 military police for patrols following Congress's inaction on extending a federal emergency order over D.C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2025 06:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 06:07 IST
The Trump administration has requested that National Guard troops from outside the District of Columbia remain in the capital through the end of November. This move comes as an extension of efforts to maintain law and order in the city.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine confirmed he has approved a request from the Secretary of the Army for 150 military police to patrol Washington, D.C. The deployment is scheduled to last until November 30.

This decision is part of the Trump administration's response after Congress failed to extend an emergency order, which had federalized D.C.'s police force, as it was set to expire overnight Wednesday.

